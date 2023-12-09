In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less