In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 1250 RT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 RT engine makes power & torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 1250 RT Comparison