In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Reo Elite vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Ampere
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|65 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|10 Hours