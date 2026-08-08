In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Reo Elite vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Ampere
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|65 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|10 Hours