Ampere Reo Elite or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at 45,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours.