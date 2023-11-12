In 2024 Ampere Reo or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less