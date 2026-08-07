In 2026 Ampere Magnus or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Magnus vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|O3
|Brand
|Ampere
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
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