In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the Benling Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours.
...Read More
Read Less