In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75-100 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Jaunty-3W vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|72 V
|Charging Time
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