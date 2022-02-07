In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 60-70 km/charge and the B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less