In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|10 Hours