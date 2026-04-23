Maintenance tips to protect your bike in summer

The extreme heat of the Indian summer can affect your bike. Increasing temperatures and dirt roads could also affect your bike's overall performance. It is thus important that your bike is in good condition in the summer.

To protect your bike from summer heat damage, ensure regular maintenance such as monitoring oil and coolant levels, maintaining tyre pressure, and cleaning the air filter. Consider third-party bike insurance for added protection against accidents and damages.

A little care for your bike can help to enhance its performance in the hot season.

A suitable bike insurance plan can act as a financial buffer if something goes wrong, together with a simple maintenance routine. In this guide, let’s take a look at some simple tips to keep your bike in great shape in summer.

Tips to maintain your bike during summer

Summer heat can easily damage your bike and its parts. Here is how you can maintain it in good condition.

1. Monitor engine oil often

Engine oil, when exposed to heat, can break down quickly, reducing its levels. You should always monitor and maintain the oil level. Make sure to change the dirty engine oil to enhance your bike's performance.

2. Check coolant level

Coolant levels are important to prevent an increase in engine temperature. Their levels, however, tend to decrease due to summer heat. Top it up if the levels are low.

3. Take care of the tyres

The summer heat expands the air inside your bike tyres, increasing air pressure and affecting your bike's overall stability and brakes. The bike also uses more fuel. Inflate your tyres to the manufacturer's specified pressure to avoid such issues.

4. Clean the air filter

Your bike's air filter might be clogged with dust and debris, reducing the volume of air reaching your bike’s engine and spoiling its performance. You can wash or replace the bike’s air filter for better overall performance.

5. Test the battery

Electrolyte battery fluids evaporate quickly at high temperatures, reducing battery life. So, check the electrolyte level and top up with distilled water if required.

Cleaning the battery terminals of any corrosion and keeping the connections tight will also improve engine performance.

6. Avoid a full fuel tank

It is advisable in summer not to fill up your fuel tank to the brim.

The fuel expands due to both the summer and the engine heat, and when there is no room for that expansion, oil spills over. Such fuel spills can damage your bike parts, reducing their efficiency.

Bike insurance - What to know?

Despite these maintenance habits, accidents, natural calamities, or damage can affect your bike. This is where a bike insurance plan, especially a third-party bike insurance plan, may be useful.

Third-party bike insurance is a plan that covers damage your bike causes to someone else’s property or to a person.

You can compare and choose from different bike insurance plans that suit your requirements.

Signing up, renewing and filing your bike insurance claims can be done online.

Prepare your two-wheeler for summer

Maintaining your bike in the best possible condition throughout the summer is important, regardless of how often you ride it. A simple bike maintenance schedule may help reduce expensive repairs and frequent problems. Keep your bike in good condition by checking its parts for damage from the summer heat.

Consider a reliable bike insurance if your two-wheeler needs some extra coverage and protection.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

First Published Date: