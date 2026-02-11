Inside SRMIST's team Camber Racing’s Formula Bharat 2026 clean sweep

In a competition where margins are narrow and execution often outweighs ambition , a clean sweep is rare. At Formula Bharat 2026, Team Camber Racing from SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) managed exactly that, finishing first across all major dynamic and static categories in the combustion vehicle class.

A Clean Sweep in a Tight Field

The team topped Endurance, Skidpad, Autocross, Acceleration, Engineering Design, Fuel Economy, and Sustainability & Best Practices, while also securing the Best Driver Award. In a field that has grown increasingly competitive over the years, the result points less to a single breakthrough and more to disciplined engineering.

Getting the Basics Right

According to the team, that discipline began with a conscious decision to simplify.

“Over the years, Formula Bharat has reached a level where small decisions make a big difference. For us, the biggest shift was deciding not to overcomplicate things. We focused on getting the basics absolutely right - weight, balance, reliability, and driver confidence.

We built one of the lightest cars in the CV category and spent a lot of time refining it rather than constantly redesigning. Using an open ECU helped us fine-tune the car for smooth and consistent performance, which really showed during the dynamic events. For static events like EDP, we made sure every design choice had a clear purpose and was backed by testing and logic. That balance between simplicity and precision helped us stay strong across all events."

Instead of chasing aggressive redesigns, the team focused on refinement, reducing weight, improving balance, and ensuring consistent calibration. The use of an open ECU allowed closer control over engine behaviour, which translated into stable performance during dynamic runs and stronger efficiency numbers.

Static events such as Engineering Design Presentation require technical justification beyond performance figures. The team says every major design choice was backed by validation data, an approach that helped avoid gaps between concept and execution.

One Car, Many Disciplines

Camber Racing’s structure also reflects a broader shift in student motorsport. The team brings together students from electronics, mechatronics, and automobile engineering, working in a shared development environment rather than in silos.

“The multidisciplinary nature of our team was one of our biggest strengths. Everyone came in with a different way of thinking - electronics students looked at data and control, mechatronics students focused on integration, and automobile engineers concentrated on vehicle dynamics and manufacturing.

What really helped was that we didn’t work in isolation. Most decisions were taken together, with discussions on how one change would affect the entire car. This avoided tunnel vision and helped us arrive at practical, well-balanced solutions. In the end, the car reflected the team - simple, integrated, and built with a shared understanding."

When It Came Down to Endurance

The endurance event, typically the most demanding phase of Formula Bharat, proved to be the defining test. Endurance places sustained stress on mechanical systems and drivers alike, and small weaknesses tend to surface over long runs.

“The endurance event was the most challenging for us. It pushes everything to the limit - the car, the driver, and the team’s preparation. Even small issues can become big problems over long runs.

At that point, the key was staying calm. Instead of reacting emotionally, we relied on our testing and preparation. The team stayed focused on monitoring the car and communicating clearly. That composure helped us get through the toughest phase of the competition, and winning endurance was one of the most satisfying moments for the entire team."

Beyond the Trophy

Beyond the results, the program also highlights the role of student competitions in bridging classroom theory and applied engineering. While the team operates largely on a student-driven model, SRMIST provides faculty guidance and laboratory access.

“At SRMIST, competitions like Formula Bharat strongly complement what we learn in classrooms. While the team is largely student-driven, the university supports us through faculty guidance, lab access, and encouragement to pursue hands-on learning.

For many of us, Formula Bharat became the place where theory finally made sense. Concepts from subjects like dynamics, electronics, and manufacturing were no longer just exam topics - they were things we had to apply, test, and improve. That experience adds a completely different dimension to engineering education."

As India pushes toward electric mobility and stronger domestic R&D capabilities, such platforms are increasingly viewed as training grounds for future engineers.

“Student motorsport programs help build engineers who are comfortable working with real constraints - time, cost, reliability, and performance. These are exactly the skills needed for India’s future automotive and EV ecosystem.

Even though we competed in the CV category, the focus on efficiency, lightweighting, and data-driven decisions directly translates to electric and sustainable mobility. More importantly, these programs build confidence. Students learn to take responsibility, work in teams, and solve problems independently, which is essential for long-term innovation."

Sustaining that pipeline, the team argues, requires continuity.

“What student teams need most is consistent support and guidance, not just funding for a single season. Access to basic testing facilities, industry mentors, and the right tools can make a huge difference in how much students learn and grow.

Support from institutions in the form of flexible academics and encouragement for hands-on projects also helps students take these platforms seriously. When students are given time, resources, and trust, they are more confident and willing to innovate. With the right environment, student teams can naturally become a strong foundation for India’s future automotive and EV innovation."

