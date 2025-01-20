Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Hyundai Car > Creta EV > Car Offers in Bhubaneswar
Hyundai Creta Ev Car Discount Offers in Bhubaneswar
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Bhubaneswar
MG Zs Ev
On MG ZS EV:-Discount upto ₹ 3,3…
Available in Bhubaneswar
Applicable on Executive & 6 more..
Executive
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Excite Pro
₹ 19.98 Lakhs
Exclusive plus iconic ivory
Exclusive Plus
₹ 24.53 Lakhs
Essence
₹ 25.55 Lakhs
Essence iconic ivory
Evergreen
Expired
Locate Hyundai Dealers in Bhubaneswar
Utkal Hyundai
164/4 Rasulgarh Bhubnehswar Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar,, Bhubaneswar, Orissa 751010
Aditya Hyundai
Plot No. 11, N.h 5,dasbatia,tamando,opp: C V Raman College,bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar, Orissa 752054View More
Aditya Hyundai
Lplot No 2132/5132, Hal Plot No 342/p,lewis Road,b.j.b Nagar,bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar, Orissa 751014View More
Utkal Hyundai
D1 Square, Plot No. 516/1810/4155 & 4156,nandankanan Road,patia,bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar, Orissa 752101View More
