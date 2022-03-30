|Engine
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|187 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Drive Type
|4WD Auto Limited Slip Differential
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|12V Power Outlets
|-
|2
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|-
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|Visual display
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Front AC
|-
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t...Read More