HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHilux vs Tiguan

Toyota Hilux vs Volkswagen Tiguan

Filters
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹32.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm187 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1400 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Drive Type
4WD Auto Limited Slip Differential-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
12V Power Outlets
-2
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Visual displayReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Heater
-Yes
Front AC
-Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Instrumentation
Rear row
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t...

Read More

Toyota Hilux first-drive review: Brute beast that's forged for the wild

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details