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HomeCompare CarsHilux vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

Toyota Hilux vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hilux vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hilux Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 31.99 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage-13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity2755 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.39 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (265/65R17)Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
YesPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid AxleIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17235 / 55 R18
Length
5320 mm4509 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm2679 mm
Height
1815 mm1665 mm
Width
1855 mm1839 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres60 litres
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Parking Sensors
YesFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
7 AirbagsYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Drive Modes Names
No-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,83,18944,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
31,99,00038,16,900
RTO
4,28,8754,10,690
Insurance
1,54,8141,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
81,31594,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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