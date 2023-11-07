In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Camry and Volvo S60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant and Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Camry vs S60 Comparison