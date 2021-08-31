HT Auto
Tata Tigor EV vs Toyota Innova Hycross

Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
G-SLF 7 STR
₹18.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
8 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packTNGA
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
306839 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63-
Battery
26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp 170 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
306 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,39,82521,31,522
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,00018,30,000
RTO
6,2301,99,000
Insurance
34,0951,02,022
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,64845,814
