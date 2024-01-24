In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-