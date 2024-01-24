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Tata Tigor EV vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Innova Hycross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tigor ev Innova hycross
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 18.86 Lakhs
Range315 km/charge839 km/charge
Battery Capacity26 kWh-
Charging Time9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
GX 7 STR
₹18.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tigor EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Ac Controls
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Dashboard
Speakers
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm209 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp173 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Charging Time
9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotortTNGA
Battery Capacity
26 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
315 km839 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds11.95 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp, 170 Nm-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path StrutSemi-independent Torsion beam
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
172 mm-
Length
3993 mm4755 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2850 mm
Kerb Weight
1235 kg-
Height
1532 mm1785 mm
Width
1677 mm1845 mm
Bootspace
316 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
14
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoAll
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
High-beam Assist
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey & BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,95,43121,79,506
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00018,86,200
RTO
10,7302,09,700
Insurance
35,20183,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,84346,846
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
The facelifted Toyota Innova Hycross has been spotted testing with camouflage, revealing interior and exterior updates ahead of its debut.
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing with interior changes and exterior tweaks
21 Jul 2026
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
6 Aug 2026
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
Toyota Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta drove the automaker to post a 17% YoY sales growth in April 2026.
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1 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
31 Aug 2021
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