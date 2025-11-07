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HomeCompare CarsOctavia vs Superb [2023-2024]

Skoda Octavia vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Octavia and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Octavia vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Octavia Superb [2023-2024]
BrandSkodaSkoda
Price₹ 26.29 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage15.8 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Octavia
Skoda Octavia
2.0 Style
₹26.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Skoda Octavia Visual Comparison

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Airbags
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
791-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.81-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4180 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink SuspensionMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
MacPherson SuspensionMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17205 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
137151 mm
Length
46894869 mm
Wheelbase
26802836 mm
Kerb Weight
14301565 kg
Height
14691503 mm
Width
18291864 mm
Bootspace
600625 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5066 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+11
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Suedia Beige / Black with Glossy Black TrimPiano Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,04,31962,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
26,29,00054,00,000
RTO
2,62,9005,69,000
Insurance
1,11,9192,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,5741,33,459

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