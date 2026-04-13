In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Polo
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3