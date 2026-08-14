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Mini clubman vs Toyota Camry

In 2026 when choosing among the Mini clubman and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Camry
BrandMiniToyota
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Mileage14 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Charging Time--

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Driving Range
616 Km1275 km
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 45 R18
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleDouble Wishbone
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 45 R18
Width
1727 mm1840 mm
Length
3850 mm4920 mm
Kerb Weight
1220 kg1645 kg
Wheelbase
2495 mm2825 mm
Height
1414 mm1455 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
211 litres-
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres50 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Footwell Lamps
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
--
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
69
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Tachometer
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesAudio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Split Rear Seat
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02955,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00048,50,000
RTO
4,48,0004,95,330
Insurance
1,93,0291,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,18,433

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