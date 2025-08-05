In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Glanza Comparison