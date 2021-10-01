HT Auto
Astor vs Glanza

MG Astor vs Toyota Glanza

Astor
MG Astor
Sharp (Expected Name)
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
G
₹7.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.5VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,1968,45,028
Ex-Showroom Price
9,78,0007,49,000
RTO
70,68053,940
Insurance
50,01641,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62618,162
