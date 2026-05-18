In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Duster Comparison