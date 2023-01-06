|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|850 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
|604 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine Type
|3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
|4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.5 seconds
|3.4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Twin Turbo
|Max Motor Performance
|22 bhp 250 Nm
|-
|Engine
|2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|Automatic Parking
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,48,87,264
|₹1,94,41,514
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,30,00,000
|₹1,70,00,000
|RTO
|₹13,54,000
|₹17,54,000
|Insurance
|₹5,32,764
|₹6,87,014
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,19,985
|₹4,17,873