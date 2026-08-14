AMG A35 Limousine vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine Clubman Brand Mercedes-Benz Mini Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 13.3 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.