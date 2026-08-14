In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A35 Limousine vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a35 limousine
|Clubman
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.3 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4