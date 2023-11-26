Saved Articles

Maserati Levante vs Porsche Panamera

In 2023 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Levante
Maserati Levante
Diesel
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbodiesel V6 60°V6 Biturbo
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1013-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.66-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
271 bhp @ 4000 rpm326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,76,71,0531,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,96,6101,54,99,000
RTO
19,62,55916,03,900
Insurance
6,11,3846,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,79,8193,81,141

