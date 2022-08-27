In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Levante and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Panamera Comparison