In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3