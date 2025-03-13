In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3