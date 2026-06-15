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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Comet ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Grille
Right Side View
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K12N-
Driving Range
631 km230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13145 / 70 R12
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres-
Length
3675 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2350 mm2010 mm
Kerb Weight
970 kg-
Height
1825 mm1640 mm
Width
1475 mm1505 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyRemote Operated
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,4307,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9007,49,800
RTO
29,8369,000
Insurance
33,19434,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56117,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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