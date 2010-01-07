HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs MG Comet EV

Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR
₹4.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Pace
₹7.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
G12B-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
644.4230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
98 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.11-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,85,0488,43,548
Ex-Showroom Price
4,30,0007,98,000
RTO
24,7009,000
Insurance
29,84836,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,42518,131
