|Engine Type
|G12B
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|644.4
|230 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.11
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Air Conditioner
|No
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹4,85,048
|₹8,43,548
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,30,000
|₹7,98,000
|RTO
|₹24,700
|₹9,000
|Insurance
|₹29,848
|₹36,048
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹10,425
|₹18,131