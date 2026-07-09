In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Kiger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Kiger
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3