In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-