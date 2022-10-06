|Engine
|1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|1.2 Turbo Petrol
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.2 kmpl
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹12,03,114
|₹14,65,780
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,35,000
|₹13,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,15,500
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹52,114
|₹60,050
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,859
|₹31,505