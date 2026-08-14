XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 18.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.