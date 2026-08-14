XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Vitara brezza Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.