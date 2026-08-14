In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4