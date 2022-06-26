Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
|K 15 Smart Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|370 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Drivertrain
|RWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|Third Row AC
|Vents on Roof
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|No
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹14,09,089
|₹8,97,126
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,99,000
|₹7,96,500
|RTO
|₹1,31,900
|₹56,790
|Insurance
|₹77,689
|₹43,336
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹30,286
|₹19,282