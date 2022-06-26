HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsScorpio-N vs Ertiga [2018-2022]

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

Filters
Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ertiga [2018-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDiK 15 Smart Hybrid
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Drivertrain
RWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,09,0898,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0007,96,500
RTO
1,31,90056,790
Insurance
77,68943,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,28619,282
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV
7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift
11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details