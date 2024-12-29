In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Kiger Comparison