hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsMarazzo vs Kicks

Mahindra Marazzo vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Kicks
BrandMahindraNissan
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I41.5 HR15
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
779.85 km695
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.255.2
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
32
Bootspace
190 litres400
Seating Capacity
8 Person5
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters50
Length
4585 mm4384
Wheelbase
2760 mm2673
Height
1774 mm1669
Width
1866 mm1813
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km50000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
MP3 Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,90210,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9009,49,990
RTO
1,87,73873,609
Insurance
65,76430,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67722,673

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite and Kicks SUV models in India from January.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
11 Jan 2022
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
20 Mar 2025
The Mahindra Marazzo has been delisted from the brand website confirming its demise from the automaker's SUV-dominant range
Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
4 Jul 2024
The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV has broken cover and is slated for public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month.
All-new Nissan Kicks breaks cover with butch look. Will it return to India?
24 Mar 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers