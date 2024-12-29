In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Kicks Comparison