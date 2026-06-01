e2o-plus vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Urban cruiser Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 17 to 18.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.