In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-