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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4 and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Comet ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage17.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1493 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Rear View
Center Console
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15145 / 70 R12
Bootspace
384 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Length
3995 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2010 mm
Height
1817 mm1640 mm
Width
1795 mm1505 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
KeyRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
3No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8407,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5007,49,800
RTO
86,7249,000
Insurance
42,11634,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79117,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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