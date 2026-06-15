In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4 and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)