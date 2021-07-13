Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5L I4 mHawk 100
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|865
|230 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.29
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹10,04,355
|₹8,43,548
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,77,001
|₹7,98,000
|RTO
|₹81,538
|₹9,000
|Insurance
|₹34,755
|₹36,048
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,360
|₹18,131