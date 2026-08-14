Alturas G4 vs Octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Octavia Brand Mahindra Skoda Price ₹ 28.77 Lakhs ₹ 26.29 Lakhs Mileage 12.0 kmpl 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2157 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.