In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|1214
|-
|Mileage
|12.3 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-