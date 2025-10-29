In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Lexus LS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs LS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Ls
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|Range
|-
|1263 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-