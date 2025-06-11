In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Eqb
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)