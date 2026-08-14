In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4