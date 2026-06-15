In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Sonet and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Comet EV Comparison