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Kia Carens vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Duster
BrandKiaRenault
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carens Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5Turbo TCe 100
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15-
Bootspace
216 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
4540 mm4343 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm212 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm2657 mm
Height
1708 mm1701 mm
Width
1800 mm1815 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseManual
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
LCD Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,16612,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,90010,49,000
RTO
1,22,1901,04,900
Insurance
54,57645,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49425,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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Latest Videos

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