In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Gle
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Range
|470 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-