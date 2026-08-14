In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Cls
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Range
|470 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-