F-Type vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Eqc Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.