|Engine Type
|Turbocharged
|2 Electric Motors
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|741
|450
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.35
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,13,39,617
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹97,97,000
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹9,91,034
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹3,25,616
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,38,886
|₹2,40,162