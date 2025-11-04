In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3