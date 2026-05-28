In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Astor Comparison