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Hyundai Venue vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Astor
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiVTi-TECH 1.5
Driving Range
812.25 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl15.43 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres488 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres48 litres
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Length
3995 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2585 mm
Height
1665 mm1650 mm
Width
1800 mm1809 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch10.1 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,85410,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,9009,79,100
RTO
64,99368,537
Insurance
43,46148,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53423,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin

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