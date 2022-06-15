HT Auto
Venue
Hyundai Venue
E 1.2 Petrol
₹7.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 KappaK15B Smart Hybrid
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.52 kmpl19.01
Driving Range
789 Km855.45
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
13
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,49,52511,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
7,53,1009,98,000
RTO
54,18683,470
Insurance
41,73942,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,25924,393
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2022 Hyundai Venue review in pics

